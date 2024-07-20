High-Ranking Bandido Arrested At Wyong Amid Raptor Squad “Week Of Action”

The State Crime Command’s bikie-focused Raptor Squad and Raptor North has arrested 10 people in a crackdown on organised crime across the state.

74 Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPO) searches were executed with the assistance of State Intelligence Command, local Police Districts and the Dog Squad during the week-long operation, including at properties on the Central Coast.

Just before 7am on Tuesday an address on Howarth Street in Wyong was raided in an FPO compliance check.

Officers allegedly seized bags containing a white powder, MDMA capsules, cannabis edibles, steroids and knuckle-dusters.

A 24-year-old male occupant was arrested and taken to Wyong Police Station where he was charged with poseess prehibited weapon and possess prescribed restricted substances. He was refused bail to appear at Wyong Local Court the following day.

Meantime, just a few blocks away in a separate compliance check of a home on Woodbury Park Drive in Mard, police located cocaine, methylamphetamine and cannabis. A search warrant was subsequently executed with a ‘zombie knife’ also seized.

A 23-year-old man – alleged to be a high-ranking member of the Bandidos OMCG – was arrested at the scene and later charged with possess prohibited weapon and fail to comply reporting obligations. He was refused bail to appear at Wyong Local Court on Wednesday.

Similar scenes played out across properties at Quakers Hill, St Marys, San Remo, Guildford, Kings Park, Broken Hill, Condell Park, Toongabbie, St Clair, Parramatta, Gledswood Hills and Oran Park.

In total, authorities located over 14kg of cannabis, 244g methylamphetamine, $145,350 cash, ammunition, 5,066 vapes, prohibited drugs and 14 vials of steroids, as well as various prohibited weapons including knives, an electronic stun device, extendable baton, handcuffs, knuckle dusters, and nunchakus.

All evidence which was seized will undergo further forensic examination.

Raptor Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis said these operations are aimed at suppressing criminal behaviour.

“Over the past week, officers spoke with individuals allegedly linked to criminal groups, while also executing FPO searches and search warrants,” Det Supt Koutsoufis said.

“While no firearms were seized, that is a good indication that these targets don’t readily have access to such weapons.

“High-visibility policing strategies such as these will continue to target those who deliberately engage in criminal behaviour and successfully disrupt the activities of criminal groups.”

Inquiries are continuing with more arrests expected in the coming days.