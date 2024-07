An investigation is ongoing following an alleged theft of alcohol from a business in Hunter street last night.

Just before 8pm Police were called to the store after reports of stealing.

Police were told four people had entered the business and allegedly taken four cartons of alcohol worth $475

A short time later, officers located and spoke with a 15-year-old boy carrying a carton of alcohol nearby.

It was seized, and the boy was dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.