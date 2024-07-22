Have You Seen Bailey? Police Appeal For Public Assistance To Find Missing Teen

Locals are being asked to keep an eye out for a missing teenager.

13-year-old Bailey Nelson was last seen on King Street in the Newcastle CBD around 2.40 on Monday morning.

Police launched inquiries into his whereabouts after he could not be contacted or located, and there are concerns for his welfare due to his age.

Bailey is described as Caucasian, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with short brown hair.

He was last known to be wearing a black puffer jacket with white zip, long khaki pants, black shoes and a black satchel bag.

Bailey is known to frequent the Jesmond and Kotara areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers.