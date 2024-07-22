Lake test for new housing plan

Lake Macquarie has been earmarked for what the state government says is its effort to pull every available lever to address the housing affordability and availability crisis facing NSW.

$10 million has been announced to explore and trial the use of modular housing to build social homes.

Sites in Lake Macquarie and Wollongong and have been identified as suitable locations for the first modular social homes.

Four sites in Lake Macquarie will host five modular social homes.

A procurement process for the homes has begun, with completion expected by early next year.