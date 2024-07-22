Newcastle council set invest $50 million into Wallsend

Major road upgrades are set to begin with more than $50 million invested by Newcastle council over the next five years.

The cash will deliver on councils long term vision for new infrastructure, improved traffic flow, flood mitigation and new footpaths, benefiting local businesses and residents.

It comes as population numbers in Newcastle’s Western suburbs including Mayland, Fletcher and Minmi increasing by around 46% in the past decade and Wallsend and Shortland populations rising by more than 20% since the 2011 Census.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says the projects will enhance key community infrastructure in the heart of the growing western suburbs.

“We are committed to delivering projects that not only benefit the community now but also pave the way for future progress as our city continues to grow,” Cr Nelmes says.

“Our long-term plans for Wallsend recognise the needs of this booming population centre and reinforce our commitment to maintaining and enhancing its essential community infrastructure.

“This includes road and bridge upgrades to alleviate traffic congestion, creating safer and more accessible cycling and pedestrian pathways, as well as enhancing flood mitigation measures to bolster Wallsend’s resilience to storm events.

“These upgrades in Wallsend will benefit both businesses and residents by delivering a safer, more attractive place to visit, shop, dine, and meet with friends.”

The multi-year program is kicking off with the first stage of the Minmi Road Western Corridor Widening Project starting this week, with the installation of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Newcastle Road and Cowper Street. Meanwhile, the dual-lane road upgrades at Minmi Road and Longworth Avenue are currently in the detailed design phase, with works planned to commence next year.

Another key initiative under the program includes bridge renewal at at Boscawen, Cowper and Nelson streets to reduce the risk of flooding in the Wallsend CBD.