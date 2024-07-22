SES Crews Kept Busy Over Weekend After Hunter Lashed By Damaging Winds

Local SES volunteers were kept busy over the weekend | Image: NSW SES Port Stephens Unit

Damaged roofs covered in tarp and fallen tree branches hauled to the side of the road. That is the fallout in parts of the Hunter following the wild winds over the weekend.

The State Emergency Service received hundreds of calls for help across NSW as a strong cold front delivered damaging winds from Friday afternoon, which intensified on Saturday before finally easing Sunday.

At Nobbys in Newcastle wind gusts reached speeds of up to 89km, while Williamtown recorded 82km, the highest peak since last year.

The were more than 150 incidents logged across the Newcastle, Hunter Valley and Central Coast areas.

The bulk of those were related to fallen trees which had blocked roads or damaged roofs and properties, there were also several incidents of downed powerlines.