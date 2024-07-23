Cessnock Council reaches record spend on roads and capital work

Cessnock Council has reached a record high for annual investments in roads and capital works for the last financial year.

Data shows just over $35 million was spent on capital works roads and $15.1 million was spent on road maintenance, which is an increase of 38% compared to last year and more than double the three year average.

Meanwhile, council splashed a total of $65.5 million on their overall capital works, including recreation and community facilities as well as storm water and flood mitigation.

The record infrastructure spend comes as population numbers across Cessnock and surrounds continue to boom.

A recently completed and key capital works project for Cessnock includes the multi-million dollar improvements to the Kurri Kurri Town Centre and Col Brown Rotary Park.

Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal says, he welcomes the final budget outcome.

“Since becoming Mayor in 2021, I’ve encouraged Council to get out there and deliver even more for our community,” said Clr Suvaal.

“I’m thrilled to see that Cessnock City Council is spending more on road maintenance, road capital works and overall capital works than ever before,” Mayor Suvaal says.

“I want to acknowledge the hard-working Council teams that have made this possible.

“There is still more work to do, but the figures from the last 12 months, and the results seen on the ground, show we are listening to and delivering on the needs of our community”

