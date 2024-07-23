Home goes up in flames in Medowie

Emergency services are asking people to stay away from the remains of a home which was destroyed at Medowie last night.

A car caught fire in a garage on Silver Wattle Drive and the fire then spread to the house, which was completely destroyed.

The Medowie Rural Fire Brigade says there was a motor vehicle accident at the bottom of the street this morning and motorists are being asked to avoid the area unless they are residents as fire crews are still on the scene in case of a re-ignition.

Image: Medowie rural fire brigade.