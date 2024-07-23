New social housing at Waratah West

The paint is dry, the final fixtures are in, and soon the first tenants will be moving into ten new social housing properties at Waratah West.

A mix of one and two-bedroom units, the homes are some of the first to be delivered in Newcastle under a building blitz spearheaded by the Commonwealth with help from state and local governments in a bid to ease the current housing crisis.

But with nearly 60,000 people on the social housing waitlist in NSW alone, more needs to be done.

Federal Member for Newcastle, Sharon Claydon says, she’s looking forward to delivering more homes to those in desperate need of housing.

“I am so pleased to be part of a government that is investing in social housing in Newcastle and right across Australia.

“Building more homes means putting roofs over people’s heads and giving people the space they need to get their lives back on track.”

Federal Housing Minister Julie Collins says construction is about to start on another development at Wallsend, while existing properties at Toronto, Windale, Gateshead, Elermore Vale and Edgeworth are also in line for renovations.

“This is just the start,” Minister Collins says.

“Not just these apartments but another nine in Wallsend, and indeed refurbishments here in Newcastle but also in the broader region around Lake Macquarie.”

“These new homes are another example of our Government’s $32 billion Homes for Australia plan building more homes in NSW.

Image: Supplied