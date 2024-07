Pete Davis talks with Zackari Watt Director of Fingers Crossed Creative about Winterheat Festival.

Winterheat is a FREE outdoor winter warming event for absolutely everyone.

Winterheat is a one of a kind outdoor winter event free community event based around coming together & celebrating our wonderful city, while keeping toasty & warm.

​Winterheat will be held across the entirety of Pacific Park, Newcastle East.

