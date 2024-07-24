Avoid Jesmond roundabout: police

A man remains in custody after a woman was injured when she was allegedly hit by a stolen SUV at Jesmond this morning.

Emergency services were called to Newcastle Road at Jesmond shortly before 2am (Wednesday 24 July 2024), after a 21-year-old traffic controller was allegedly struck by a silver Mercedes Benz SUV, which was being pursued by officers attached to Newcastle City Police District.

Police had initiated the pursuit only moments earlier when the SUV – which had been reported stolen from Salt Ash – was seen allegedly travelling above the speed limit.

Police immediately rendered assistance to the injured woman while the alleged driver of the stolen SUV was arrested after a being chased down on foot.

The woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital where she is reported to be in a stable condition with pelvic injuries.

The 30-year-old man has been taken to Waratah Police Station.

Motorists are advised traffic in the area has been significantly impacted by this incident; they are recommended to avoid the avoid the area and monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates.