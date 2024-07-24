Brig O’Johnston Bridge temporarily closed

The Brig O’Johnston Bridge in Clarence Town has been temporarily closed in both directions.

The bridge is on Limeburners Creek Road on the eastern side of Clarence Town and has been shut due to an unplanned road incident.

Nbn reports the closure occurred when the trusses came off the back of a truck, blocking the road.

Transport for NSW has been notified and deployed staff to the site to assess any damage and identify when the structure can re-open.

Detours are in place and Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.