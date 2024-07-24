Man Charged After Traffic Controller Struck By Stolen SUV At Jesmond

An unlicensed driver will front court accused of hitting a traffic controller while behind the wheel of a stolen car at Jesmond in the early hours of this morning.

The alleged incident occurred on Newcastle Road at about 2 o’clock, just moments after police initiated a pursuit of a Silver Mercedes Benz SUV, which had been reported stolen from Salt Ash and was allegedly seen speeding by officers.

In a statement, a NSW Police spokesperson said officers immediately rendered assistance to the injured woman before the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.

The 21-year-old female traffic control worker sustained pelvic injuries and was taken to the John Hunter Hospital where she is undergoing surgery.

The alleged driver of the stolen SUV, a 30-year-old man, was arrested a short time later on Kiah Street and taken to Waratah Police Station.

A crime scene was established by Newcastle City Police with officers from the Hunter Crash Investigation Unit conducting inquiries into the incident.

During a subsequent search of the man, police allegedly located and seized methamphetamine with an estimated potential street value of almost $2000.

The Killingworth man was charged with eight offences, including;

• Aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm – escaping pursuit

• Dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm – drive manner dangerous

• Cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle

• Take and drive conveyance without consent of owner

• Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous

• Police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously • Possess prohibited drug, and

• Licence expired more than two years ago.

He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court today.