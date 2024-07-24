Police appeal to find missing teenager Sonny Bower

Police are asking for public help to locate a teenager who has been missing from Raymond Terrace for more than a week.

14-year-old Sonny Bower was last seen in Raymond Terrace on Friday July 12 — but his disappearance was reported to police last Friday.

He is described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, large build, 185cm tall, brown hair with a rat’s tail and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer jackets and black pants

Sonny is known to frequent the Raymond Terrace and Charlestown areas.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Port Stephens Hunter Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.