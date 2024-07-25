Newcastle wreck positively identified

The CSIRO has confirmed the resting place of a 71-metre coastal freighter lost at sea in 1969 between Newcastle and Townsville.

It was one of the nation’s worst post-war maritime disasters.

MV Noongah was travelling between Newcastle and Townsville carrying steel when it encountered a storm and sank in heavy seas on August 25 1969.

Twenty-one of the 26 crew on board lost their lives in the incident. Only one body was ever recovered and the wreck of MV Noongah had never been found.

CSIRO Voyage Manager, Margot Hind, said the investigation showed the wreck is sitting upright on the seafloor and is largely intact.

Tim Smith OAM, Director Assessments from Heritage NSW said the dangers of coastal shipping have led to many tragic losses of life.

He says they th this discovery of the ship’s final resting place offers the survivors and families of the crew some closure.

Image: Australian National Maritime Museum.