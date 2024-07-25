Origin approves the second stage of Eraring battery

Origin Energy has approved the next stage of development for a large-scale battery at the Eraring Power Station in Lake Macquarie.

Stage two will add a 240 mega watt battery with over four hours duration to the 460 mega watt two hour duration first stage of development.

The $450 million spend will help Origin keep the grid stable and support more variable renewable energy coming into the system.

Origin’s head of energy supply and operations, Greg Jarvis says the stage will further support reliable energy supply.

“We are pleased to have approved Origin’s third investment in a large-scale battery at one of our existing power stations, which reflects our belief that storage will play an important role in the changing grid by helping to firm up variable supply from wind and solar,” Mr Jarvis says.

“The second stage of the Eraring battery will be over four-hours duration and it will be capable of absorbing excess solar generation during the day to support reliable energy supply when needed, such as through the evening peak.”

“Eraring is a strategic site with high quality connection infrastructure. Confirmation of the second stage of the Eraring battery development is a key next step as we look to transform the site for the future so it can continue to support the energy transition.”

Stage one is expected to come online at the end of 2025 and stage two is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2027.