Teenager charged over a string of break-ins and vehicle thefts

A teenager is set to front court accused a string of break-ins and vehicle thefts in the Hunter Valley.

Following investigations as part of Operation Regional Mongoose, police raided a home in Hunterview earlier this month where they seized five sets of car keys that were allegedly stolen.

Officers made a breakthrough yesterday when they arrested a 17-year-old boy in Tamworth.

The teen is now facing a raft of charges including with two counts of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there, two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-armed, face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence, commit s 154A offence and disseminate, and breach of bail.

He is being held in custody ahead of an appearance in a children’s court today.

As inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.