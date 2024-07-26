Millions of Ausgrid customers could be affected by industrial action

Millions of Ausgrid customers including in the Hunter may be impacted by industrial action from the Electrical Trades Union.

Around 1,000 ETU members have voted in favour of a range of actions including work stoppages, outraged at Ausgrid’s refusal to meet their recommended wage rise.

Workers are seeking an annual pay rise of 8% for the next three years, plus 1% superannuation increase over two years in a bid to combat the cost-of-living crisis eroding the value of current wages.

Ausgrid has offered a 7% pay increase in the first year, followed by 2.7% (or CPI if it is higher) in years two and three, and the federal super guarantee of 0.5% increase in years one and two (taking super contributions to 16.5%). ETU members put a counteroffer of a one-year agreement of 8% with other allowances which was rejected.

Households and businesses could experience maintenance delay and other inconveniences in the Hunter Valley, but emergency work will not be affected.

ETU NSW/ACT Secretary Allen Hicks says, wages aren’t keeping up with the cost of living.

“The millions of Australians who rely on the east coast’s largest electricity distributor should be alarmed to learn how Ausgrid is treating its staff, who keep their power running and their lights on day in and day out,” he says.

“Ausgrid’s insulting pay offer has left workers with no choice but to launch industrial action including work stoppages.

“Ausgrid could instantly prevent any maintenance delays or inconveniences to the community with a serious offer that helps workers keep up with the spiralling cost of living.

“Ausgrid workers’ real wages have gone backwards with the cost-of-living crisis eroding the value of their last pay rise. Their experience is not recognised or rewarded, despite their critical role providing a safe and reliable electricity network for millions of NSW homes, businesses, schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

“ETU members haven’t yet received an offer that will allow them to keep up with cost of living increases. They have no choice but to continue to exercise their legal right to withdraw their labour until they get an offer that doesn’t send their wages backwards.”

Industrial action could kick off as soon as next week.

Meanwhile, Ausgrid have released a statement expressing their disappointment in the ETU for rejecting their offer for a new Enterprise Agreement and undertake protected industrial action.

Ausgrid’s Group Executive of People & Culture, Celina Cross says, the wage offer is fair and reasonable.

“We respect the rights of the ETU, however, we are disappointed this action has been taken.

“Our offer is fair and reasonable for our people and affordable for communities we serve.

“It recognises cost of living pressures and rewards our people for their hard work. In addition, it ensures Ausgrid remains a great place to work where safety is our priority.”

Ausgrid continue to hold weekly discussions in good faith with all parties to reach an agreement.