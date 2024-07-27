$1.5m Hunter drug haul

A trio will appear in Newcastle court today, charged after a cannabis growing operation was discovered in the Upper Hunter.

Cannabis with an estimated potential street value of $1.5m has been seized when a house in Muswellbrook was searched yesterday.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Woollybutt Way, Muswellbrook, about 3.40 yesterday afternoon.

Police located a hydroponic setup and harvested drugs with an estimated potential street value of more than $1.1m, as well as more than 200 plants with an estimated potential street value of about $400,000.

Two men, aged 41 and 45, and a 35-year-old woman were arrested at the scene.

They were taken to Muswellbrook Police Station and charged with knowingly take part in the cultivation of cannabis plants large commercial quantity, and take part in the supply of cannabis leaf commercial.

They were all refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.