New mountain bike trail launched in the Upper Hunter

Hunter mountain bike enthusiasts have been bolstered by a new mountain bike trail in the Upper Hunter.

The Scone Mountain, National Park Mountain Bike Trail has been launched boasting varied experiences for a range of riders including advanced, intermediate and beginner.

The trial developed in collaboration with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services features a low maintenance design in a bid to balance conservation and recreation.

The development comes following a $200,000 investment from the NSW government’s Place to Play grants program to enhance the communities outdoor recreational assets.

The official opening is scheduled for Monday afternoon at 2pm. Council invites all community members and visitors to join in celebrating.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully says, new mountain bike trails are a fantastic addition to the Upper Hunter area.

“This is a great new addition for the Scone community which will benefit the town’s economy and draw visitors from across the Hunter and beyond to sample the great mountain biking now on offer.”

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Hunter Central Coast Area Manager, Kylie Yeend says, the project is a prime example of how we can balance conservation with recreation, creating exceptional nature-based experiences in our national parks and reserves.

“Scone Mountain National Park provides habitat for a variety of threatened species, including , the spotted tail quoll, speckled warbler, swift parrot and the regent honeyeater,” she says.

“We look forward to seeing the community and visitors alike enjoying these new trails and hope their enjoyment will drive a desire to protect our national parks and the native wildlife that call them home.”