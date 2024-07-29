Pete Davis talks with Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal, to get all the information on the Kurri Curry & Arts Festival.

Experience the irresistible allure of aromatic curry, the warmth of crackling fires, and the lively ambience of captivating artistic and cultural performances!

Mark your calendars for the weekend of 17 – 18 August 2024, and immerse yourself in the heart of Kurri Kurri’s quaint town centre.

Col Brown Rotary Park and Barton Street will be magically transformed into a vibrant cultural hub of culinary delights, creative expression, interactive workshops, and community celebration.

