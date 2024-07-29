Teen Perishes In Cessnock House Fire

A teenager has died after flames engulfed a home at Cessnock overnight.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Alkira Avenue around 10pm on Sunday following reports of the blaze.

It took nine fire crews to extinguish the inferno which caused extensive damage to the structure.

A 16-year-old boy who was inside the home at the time was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but sadly he could not be saved and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.