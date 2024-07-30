A mystery ticket holder in Port Stephens has won more than $952,000

A mystery ticket holder in Port Stephen has won more than $952,000 and may not even know it.

A local resident or visitor has started the week as a division one winner, scoring in Saturday nights lotto draw.

The person purchased their ticket from newsXpress Salamander Bay, but the winning entry was not registered to a player card and officials have no way of notifying the winner.

The lucky ticket holder is one of 21 division one winning entries nationally from draw 4489.

The Lott spokesperson Eliza Wregg says, she hopes Port Stephen’s latest winner checks their ticket and comes forward soon.

“Our elusive winner is likely oblivious to the fact they’ve won more than $952,000 in the weekend’s Saturday Lotto draw,” she says.

“We’re encouraging anyone who purchased a Saturday Lotto ticket from newsXpress Salamander Bay to check their tickets today.

“Just imagine how exhilarating it would be to discover you were $952,000 richer! Your plans for the rest of the year and into the future would change quickly.

“Make sure you check your tickets, Port Stephens.”