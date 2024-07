Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing from the Hawkesbury area who may be in Newcastle.

Jayla Ngatikaura, aged 13, was last seen on 3pm Sunday (28 July 2024), in North Richmond.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age.

Jayla is described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, 155cm tall with black hair.

Jayla is known to frequent the Newcastle area.

Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers.