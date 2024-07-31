The Hunter is reaping the benefits government funding for GP Access

A multi-million dollar investment is bolstering the Hunter GP Access After Hours Service.

With demand increasing at a number of clinics across the region, the government funnelling 28.7 million dollars into the service is delivering improved access to health care for locals.

There was a total of more than 43,000 visits to all GP Access clinics in the Hunter in the 2024 financial year compared to around 34,000 in the previous year.

There’s also been increased calls to the GP Access After Hours’ phone line, with more than 3,500 more calls in the last year.

Meanwhile, in the 12 months since the hours at the Belmont clinic were restored, the number of visits to that clinic have increased from 7,884 in FY23 to 8,557 in FY24.

After funding for the service was cut in 2021 by the coalition government, the cash provides a welcome boost to Hunter clinics as demand increases.