Warning about Jesmond roadworks

Fire and rescue NSW is warning motorists to exercise extreme caution around roadworks for the bypass at Jesmond.

It follows a three-car crash which brought traffic to a halt on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to Newcastle Road in Jesmond where three motor vehicles were damaged, but the occupants only suffered minor injuries.

With heavy roadworks happening around the Jesmond area due to the bypass construction, Fire and Rescue NSW is urging road users to drive to the conditions and be mindful of changing traffic conditions and nearby road workers.