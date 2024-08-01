First New Work Commissioned For Expanded Newcastle Art Gallery

Shellie Smith and Julie Squires with part of the commissioned work | Image supplied.

The expansion of Newcastle Art Gallery has hit another major milestone with the first new artwork for the space officially commissioned.

Seventh generation Novocastrian and proud Awabakal descendant Shellie Smith has completed the design and concept proposal for the work of art, which will be made up of 30 cast aluminium fish shimmering in a spiralling school.

Inspired by Smith’s personal stories of fishing with her grandmother in the Port Stephens area, the work will be visible from the ground floor and first-floor corridor, which will connect the existing building with the new galleries.

Fellow artist and fabricator Julie Squires will work with Shellie to produce the sculpture, which will be based on Smith’s original fibre weaving.

Ms Smith said the sculpture was partly inspired by an incredibly rare Aboriginal artefact she was privileged to view as part of the Smithsonian collection in Washington DC.

“It’s one of only a few intact possum skin cloaks in the world and features patterns and iconography of fish, people and water etched into the leather surface,” Ms Smith said.

“I feel so privileged to be given this opportunity to tell a story that’s really personal to me, but also very connected to Newcastle.

“This is one of my first major commissions. It’s a very large and substantial work for me.

The Newcastle Art Gallery Society is supporting the project with a donation of $30,000.

“Newcastle Art Gallery Society is delighted to be associated with the acquisition of this work, one that records the history of Newcastle, while recognising the wealth of talented local artists in the city,” Society President Prue Viggers OAM said.

It is the first of three major works planned for the expanded Gallery, with two more in the planning stage.

Newcastle Art Gallery Director Lauretta Morton OAM said it will be exciting to have new works of art displayed alongside the gallery’s nationally significant collection.

“The completed Art Gallery will feature an additional 1,600 square meters of exhibition space, enabling us to show off more of our $126 million collection as well as some of the best touring exhibitions,” Director Morton OAM said.

“We look forward to announcing more commissions for the expanded Art Gallery in the near future.”

The Newcastle Art Gallery expansion project is supported by $5 million from the Australian Government under the Regional Recovery Partnerships and $5 million from the New South Wales Government under the Regional Recovery Package, as well as $12 million from the Newcastle Art Gallery Foundation made possible through the Valerie and John Ryan bequest, Margaret Olley Trust, and community fundraising over many years.

A further $1 million is currently being sought through the Foundation’s public fundraising campaign.

The beloved cultural institution has been closed for the works since January 2022 but is expected to re-open to the public at the end of the year.