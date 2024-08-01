Hunter Valley Rail Line trackwork

The Hunter Valley Rail Line is experiencing a major shut down for track work starting tomorrow.

Closures will be in place from Friday August 2nd until next Tuesday August 6th as the Australian Rail Track Corporation undergoes annual maintenance.

More than 900 activities complete on the Hunter Valley Line including ballast cleaning, track reconditioning, bridge construction, maintenance and vegetation control.

Coaches and buses will replace trains during this time between Hornsby and Newcastle Interchange and on the Hunter Line from Newcastle Interchange to Scone and Dungog.