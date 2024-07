Police are homing in on a man wanted for a Lake Macquarie bus assault in April.

They’ve released CCTV footage of the man for which they’re searching.

The assault happened on public bus number 2800 around Woomerah Ave, Belmont North about 5.15pm on Friday April 19.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the identity of the man to come forward.