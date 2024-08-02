New Newcastle base for SES

The SES in Newcastle has a new, albeit temporary, headquarters.

Members moved into their new home in Mayfield this week, following more than a month of fit-out and relocation.

The SES says the headquarters will provide garages to house the new generation of advanced NSW SES rescue vehicles and boats, storage for rescue equipment, office and administration spaces, operations room and kitchen facilities.

The facility is based on a modern design with input from volunteers, providing the capability to support emergency response efforts and will serve as a temporary headquarters while the NSW SES works with Newcastle council to create a new permanent headquarters.