P-Plater Clocked Travelling Almost 200km/h On The Central Coast

Days after a teenager died in a speed-related crash at Charmhaven on the Central Coast, a red P plater has been caught by police going almost 200 kilometres per hour near the same stretch of road.

Just after 9 o’clock last night, officers were patrolling Hakone Road, Woongarrah when they spotted a 1999 Toyota Camry allegedly travelling more than 140km over the speed limit in a 50 zone.

The authorities promptly pulled the vehicle over and spoke to the 18-year-old male behind the wheel, who produced a P1 licence.

When questioned about his speed the male allegedly stated, “I’ve had a rough week at work. I was just blowing off some steam.”

The Hamlyn Terrace man’s licence was suspended on the spot and he was hit with charges for driving at dangerous speeds, as well as exceeding the limit as a P-plater.

He will appear in Wyong Local Court next month.