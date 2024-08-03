Call For Community Input On Future Of Tomaree Headland

Port Stephens community members are being assembled to help pave the future of the Tomaree Lodge site.

There has been much debate about how to re-use the former home for people with disabilities in Shoal Bay which has been shut since April 2021, including a proposal to utilise it as homeless accommodation, which has since been dismissed.

As discussions around the site’s long-term future, as well as planning for more immediate upgrades, continue the NSW Government is establishing a six member committee to fulfil a key advisory function.

Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Inclusion, Kate Washington said the Tomaree Lodge Community Engagement Committee will play an important role in the state government’s commitment to ensure the site is retained for community use and public enjoyment.

“Tomaree Headland is one of the most spectacular parts of Port Stephens and I know how much the community cares about it,” Ms Washington said.

The committee will provide an important consultative and advisory function on matters impacting the site, including increasing public use. It will also be charged with helping to guide strategies which promote the short-term use of the site while protecting its historical, environmental and cultural significance.

“This is an exciting opportunity to be involved in the future of this very special place and I encourage people to apply. The committee will support government agencies and various stakeholders by providing valuable feedback and advice”

“I look forward to working together with the community to ensure that Tomaree Headland is an amazing destination for locals and visitors alike, now and into the future.”

An expression of interest process for the community to join the committee is open until Friday 23 August 2024 and more information can be found HERE.