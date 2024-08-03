Have You Seen India? Police Appeal For Info On Missing Teen’s Whereabouts

There are growing concerns for a teenage girl missing from the Central Coast for over a week with authorities ramping up efforts to locate her.

13-year-old India Burrell was last seen at the Entrance around 2pm on Friday, July 26 and there has been no trace of her since.

Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District commenced inquiries to find her.

India is described as Caucasian, about 150cm tall, of medium build with brown hair.

She is known to frequent the Newcastle and Hunter Valley areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.