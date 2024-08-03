Long Awaited South Newcastle Beach Section Of Bathers Way Officially Reopened

It has been years in the making, but the next stage of the Bathers Way coastal revitalisation project at South Newcastle Beach is finally open to the public.

Newcastle Council’s $20 million upgrade has not only seen a popular shared pathway along the coastline reopened, but also delivered the Hunter’s first wheelchair-accessible (WCMX) skate bowl.

“The Bathers Way provides an accessible and inclusive opportunity for locals and visitors to enjoy six kilometres of Newcastle’s incredible coastline,” Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.

“This project doesn’t just represent an investment in important coastal assets like the seawall at the southern end of the site, but an investment in quality public spaces for all of the community, young and old, to enjoy.”

The four-metre-wide pathway provides a more accessible connection between Shortland Esplanade and King Edward Park and forms a key link in Bathers Way coastal walk, which links the city’s five iconic beaches.

Opportunities for passive and active recreation have been created to re-activate the precinct, with new seating, shade and viewing areas along the upper and lower promenades, while exercise equipment delivers an outdoor gym experience with a panoramic outlook.

Newcastle’s surf and skate community has been well catered for with new amenities including outdoor showers where beachgoers can rinse off, as well as a $1.8 million inclusive skate bowl and terrain park for skaters, scooters and riders including wheelchair athletes of all skill levels, providing an alternative to the advanced-level facilities at nearby Empire Park.

Paralympian and Inclusion Consultant Paul Nunnari said it was fantastic to see the Council incorporate the needs of all members of the community into the design for this upgrade.

“[The] Bathers Way upgrade at South Newcastle Beach offers a new benchmark for inclusive facilities and design along our coastline, ensuring that all members of the community can enjoy Newcastle’s great beaches, recreational facilities and unique way of life,” Mr Nunnari said.

Local artists have made their mark on the project including a stunning mural by Ellie Hannon inspired by the native trees and flowers found in the Glenrock and Awabakal Nature Reserves, which has been sandblasted into the retaining wall underneath the elevated skate bowl.

The wall adjacent to the new skate bowl features the work of artist Bronte Naylor, who celebrates skating, scooter and surf culture, as well as the surrounding landscape.

A new kiosk has also been constructed on site, with the internal fit-out now in the final stages ready to begin serving patrons in the coming months.

Other key elements of the Bathers Way upgrade at South Newcastle Beach include the construction of a new sea wall and the restoration of the 115-year-old heritage stone arches and shelter, which are among the oldest European hand-crafted structures on the New South Wales coast.

Cliff stabilisation works were also completed to reinforce an area located to the south of the Bathers Way upgrade known by the Awabakal name Yirannali, which means ‘a place of falling rocks’.

The community is being invited to check out the newly opened facility, with Newcastle Council hosting a series of family friendly activities from 8.30am to 11.30am on Sunday 18 August.