Man Dies In Three Vehicle Crash At Gillieston Heights

One man has died and two other people were injured in a crash at Gillieston Heights overnight.

Emergency services rushed to Cessnock Road at Saddlers Drive around 7.30pm on Friday night to reports of a smash involving three vehicles.

Sadly, one of the drivers – a 44-year-old man – died at the scene. A report to be prepared for the coroner.

Meantime, NSW Ambulance paramedics assessed a 40-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman who had been behind the wheels of the other two vehicles.

The female suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalised, while the male was taken to the John Hunter after sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

Cessnock Road remained closed in both directions on Saturday morning while police scour the crime scene as they try to piece together the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

As their inquiries continue anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.