P plate driver clocked at 170kmph

A 17 -year- old P plater has kissed his license goodbye after being clocked doing 170kmph near Raymond Terrace.

Just before 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon police conducting stationary speed checks on the Pacific Highway clocked a Subaru Impreza doing 116km in a 100 zone.

When passing police the driver allegedly accelerated to 170km before be checked again at 156km.

After being pulled over, the teenager told police he had an adrenaline rush and tried to evade them however he slowed down to avoid putting other motorists at risk after realising they were going to catch him

He was issued a fine for P1 exceeding the speed limit over 45km which brought with it a $2959 fine and six points, his license was also suspended for 6 months and will be subject to a further suspension for excessive demerit points.

He’d only had his license for 8 weeks.