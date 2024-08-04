Teenagers arrested after cars stolen and set ablaze

Five teenagers have been arrested following a pursuit in the Hunter Valley yesterday.

About 7.30am police were called to New England Highway in Branxton, following reports two vehicles were allegedly being driven dangerously at a rest stop just off the highway.

On arrival police found the cars were not only stolen but one, a Toyota sedan was ablaze, requiring the assistance of NSW Fire and Rescue.

Police attempted to stop a second car, a black SUV, but it took off, triggering a pursuit which was later terminated over safety concerns.

Around and hour later, following inquiries, officers located the SUV abandoned on Thomas Mitchell Drive in Muswellbrook.

A search of the surrounding area by police, PolAir and the Dog Squad located five teenage boys, all of whom were arrested.

Two boys, aged 16 and 15, were charged with carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner

They were granted conditional bail to appear at a children’s court later this month.

A second 15 – year – old and two 14 – year – old boys were released with a formal caution.