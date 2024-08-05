A man has died following a serious crash at Cliftleigh this afternoon

A man has died following a serious crash on Cessnock road and Main road at Cliftleigh this afternoon.

At around 3.50 a truck and 4WD collided head on, causing lengthy delays with roads to close in both directions with traffic to bank up all the way to Gilleston Heights.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and treated the driver of the car, a 31-year-old man, however he died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, believed to be in his 40s was rushed to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and allow extra time for travel.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.