Our Bushland Festival is back for its third year on the weekend of 6, 7 and 8 September and promises to be bigger and better than ever with lots of exciting events and activities for all ages to enjoy!

Held again at Poppethead Park, Kitchener. The main festival day will be held on Sunday 8 September, from 9.30am – 3pm.

Listen to Pete Davis’s interview with Tony from Our Bushland below: