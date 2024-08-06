Have You Seen Carly? Police Appeal For Info On Teen Missing For Almost Two Weeks

Locals are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

16-year-old Carly Cartwright was last seen at Glendale on Wednesday July 24 and there has been no trace of her since.

Carly is described as Caucasian, about 152cm tall, of thin build, with shoulder length blond hair and blue eyes.

It’s understood she is familiar with several Lake Macquarie suburbs including Teralba, Edgeworth, Bolton Point, Argenton, Belmont and Windale, as well as the Newcastle area.

She also frequents Charlestown Square and Stockland Glendale and could be using public transport to travel.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to get in touch with Lake Macquarie Police District or Crime Stoppers.