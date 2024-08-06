In 2024, Homelessness Week 2024 will be held from Monday August 5 to Sunday August 11.

During the week homelessness services and community groups raise awareness of the impact of homelessness, and the solutions needed to end homelessness, and advocate for change via national and local community events, media and social media activities.

Pete Davis Talks with Martin Kennedy from Home in Place, Listen below:

If you are in need of urgent accommodation, please call Link2Home on 1800 152 152.

Link2Home is a free telephone number available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.