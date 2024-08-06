Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery in Rutherford

Police are trying to track down an individual for questioning after an attempted armed robbery near Maitland yesterday.

At about 11.30 last night, police were called to a home on Waterworks road in Rutherford following reports of the incident.

Officers were told a 64-year-old man was threatened by a man with a knife who demanded he hand over property, when the older man refused, the alleged offender left the scene.

Police believe the incident may be related to a string of reported break and enters which occurred on the same road on Monday 22nd and Thursday 25th of July and Friday August 2nd.

As inquiries continue, police would like to speak with a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.

He is described as being about 187cm tall with medium build and light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey hooded jumper, light grey tracksuit pants and dark shoes, and may be wearing reading glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call Port Stephens-Hunter Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.