ACCC investigates safety of two children’s products

Australia’s market regulator is warning locals of possible safety risks with two children’s products.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is investigating the safety of baby bottle self feeding devices and aftermarket kids car seat head straps after the Assistant Treasurer has issued safety warning notices for the products which could cause injury or even death to babies or young children using these items.

Baby bottle self-feeding devices are design to position bottles so the contents flows into infants mouths without assistance, however safety notices warn this could cause suffocation, aspiration pneumonia, choking or ear infection. This is because babies are unable to regulate the flow of liquid.

Meanwhile, children’s car seat head straps, marketed to support a sleeping child’s head may cause suffocation, severe head, neck and spinal cord injuries in the event of a car crash.

While the watchdog isn’t aware of any fatalities cause by the products in Australia, overseas there are four reported deaths associated with self-feeding products and one reported death from suffocation linked to the use of a head strap in a car accident.

After their investigation, the ACCC will provide recommendations to the Assistant Treasurer on whether further action is needed to prevent supply of the products or mitigate the possible safety risks.

ACCC Deputy Chair, Catriona Lowe says, keeping young children safety is a huge priority.

“The ACCC is investigating the safety of both of these products to determine if they will or may cause injury to any person, and the extent to which regulatory action is needed to prevent their supply or mitigate safety risks,” Ms Lowe says.

“While the ACCC is not aware of any reports where these products have been directly linked to injuries or deaths in Australia, alarmingly there have been reports of fatalities overseas.”

“Protecting vulnerable young children and strengthening product safety online are priorities for the ACCC.”

Image credit: ACCC