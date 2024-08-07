Appeal to help find missing Port Stephens girl

Police are appealing for public help to locate a girl missing in the Port Stephens area.

12-year-old Ellah White was last seen leaving school on Salamander Way, Salamander Bay, about 9.30am yesterday.

Police and family have serious concerns for Ellah’s welfare due to her age.

She’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of slim build, with long blonde curly hair.

She was last seen wearing blue long pants, a blue polo shirt and blue hooded jumper.

Ellah is known to frequent the Fingal Bay, Shoal Bay and Anna Bay areas.

Anyone with information into Ellah’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers