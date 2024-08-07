Investigation Launched After Man Allegedly Attempts To Lure Child Toward Car At Belmont

An investigation is underway after a man allegedly tried to lure a child toward his car at Belmont last weekend.

Police have been told that just before 4pm on Sunday, August 4 a vehicle stopped out the front of a home before the driver signaled to a child in the font yard to come closer him.

The 9-year-old ran back inside the property and told an adult who reported the incident to the authorities.

It also prompted the nearby Belmont Public School to put out an alert to parents after the same car was later reported to have been seen around a number of parks and sports grounds in the surrounding suburbs.

The vehicle is described as silver with multi-coloured panels.

As inquiries into the incident continue anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.