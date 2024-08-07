Sex Crimes Squad detectives charge man over an alleged breach of ESO

A man has been charged this morning after allegedly breaching his Extended Supervision Order (ESO).

At about 8:30am officers from the Sex Crimes Squad assisted by Lake Macquarie Police and Brisbane Water Police descended on an address in Somersby where they arrested a 57-year-old man.

He was taken to Gosford Police Station and charged with failure to comply with the supervision order, allegedly failing to accept supervision as per the terms of the ESO.

An ESO is sought by the NSW Attorney General in the state’s Supreme Court when an offender’s sentence is about to expire and is usually only used in cases involving high-risk sex and violence perpetrators who are believed to pose an unacceptable risk of serious re-offending.

He was refused bail to appear before Gosford Local Court today.