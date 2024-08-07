Work Rolls Ahead On New Skate Park And Play Space For Gillieston Heights

Concept designs show how the facility will look once complete | Image supplied.

The wheels are in motion on construction of the new Gillieston Heights Skate Park and Playspace, with work kicking off this week.

Set to be located next to Roy Jordan Oval, the more than $927,000 facility will include a flow bowl featuring a key hole transition, waterfall to a deep bowl, transition extensions and a mogul.

The existing playspace will be upgraded as well with the installation of nature and water play elements such as a manual water pump, while accessible footpaths, picnic tables, shade structures and other supporting infrastructure will also be added.

Funded under a partnership between Maitland Council and the NSW Government’s Places to Play program, the design was one of two options put to the community earlier this year, with a resounding 90 per cent of voters supporting this flow bowl style.

Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold says the new skate park will be a fantastic addition to Gillieston Heights.

“It will cater to everyone from beginners to more advanced levels and it’s located right next to the sport facility and playspace, which means residents will have great recreation opportunities right at their doorstep,” Cr Penfold said.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said the NSW Government has contributed $500,000 in funding towards the project.

“This new skate park and upgraded play space at Roy Jordan Oval will greatly benefit the local community and provide a meeting place for people of all ages,” Minister Scully said.

“This is another great example of the NSW Government continuing to deliver high quality, vibrant public open spaces with long lasting community benefits.”

Work is expected to be completed in December.