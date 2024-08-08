Early education workers in the Hunter set for a pay rise

Early education workers in the Hunter are set to benefit from an almost $10,000 pay rise.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has today announced early childhood educators who work in centres will receive a wage increase over the next two years in a bid to ease an industry-wide workforce crisis.

It comes as the female-dominated sector experiences staff shortages and burnout, with 60% saying they want to leave within three years.

The $3.6 billion investment from the Government recognises the critical role childcare workers play preparing children for school also hopes to attract new employees and retain current staff.

Employee wages will rise 10% in December this year and 5% at the end of 2025.

It means an educator paid at the award rate will initially be $103 per week better off, before that increases to $155 in the final year.

The government-funded wage increase will be available to employers to pass on to staff if service don’t increase their fees by more than 4.4% over the next 12 months from today.

Lisa Bonser who has been an Early Childhood Educator for over 20 years says, the money is life changing.

“This is a monumental moment. It is history making. This means I can stay in the job I love and I know that it is going to change a lot of lives, not just my own,” she says.

“Government has delivered the missing piece needed to stop the crisis in our sector.

“There are people I work with and at other centres that are just hanging on because they can’t get a second job, or they want to have quality of life and having this extra finance come in will be paramount for them.

“We are proud to finally win the recognition that educators deserve.”

Minister for Education, Jason Clare says, the national investment will benefit workers and families.

“The child care debate is over. It’s not babysitting. It’s early education and it’s critical to preparing children for school.

“They lift our kids up and now we are lifting their pay.

“This means wages up for workers and keeping prices down for families.

“A pay rise for every early childhood educator is good for our workforce, good for families and good our economy.”