Police crack down on illegal bikes

Two bikes have been seized in a police probe into illegal use of trail bikes in Newcastle.

At around 1.30 on Tuesday afternoon, officers attended a home on Charlton Street, Lambton.

A subsequent search warrant was executed at the property and allegedly revealed two unregistered trail bikes police believe have been used illegally on nearby roads and parks.

The bikes — along with several other items — were seized by police and will undergo forensic examination.

As investigations continue — anyone with information or footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.