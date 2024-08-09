Erosion troubles for Shoal Bay

Port Stephens Council has put out an urgent plea for government help, following serious beach erosion this week.

An emergency plan in place to restore and protect Shoal Bay foreshore

Beaches across Port Stephens have been affected by a week of wild weather which included large swells, high tides and strong winds.

The council’s asset section manager John Maretich says while much of our open coast was damaged, Shoal Bay suffered some of the worst.

He says the formal pedestrian pathway has been damaged, and the informal sand dune pathway, which is a favourite of many local residents, has been washed away.

While an emergency plane has been activated, Mr Maretich says the foreshore has been assessed and based on the current weather forecast, it’s been determined that Shoal Bay Road and nearby trees are not at immediate risk.

He says the council is working with the State Government agencies to secure funding for essential repairs, but he damage has been classified as “natural erosion” rather than a natural disaster, which means immediate repair funding is not available.